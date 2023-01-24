ISMT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.95 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.48% to Rs 591.52 croreNet profit of ISMT reported to Rs 28.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 68.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 591.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 525.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales591.52525.90 12 OPM %9.752.61 -PBDT56.57-52.25 LP PBT42.83-68.03 LP NP28.95-68.87 LP
