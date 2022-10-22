Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 93.35% to Rs 247.84 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels reported to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 93.35% to Rs 247.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.247.84128.1834.3327.8249.715.6120.07-24.8515.73-13.66

