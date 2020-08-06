Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 95.04% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.15% to Rs 5265.19 croreNet profit of Adani Enterprises declined 95.04% to Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 601.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.15% to Rs 5265.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10561.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5265.1910561.37 -50 OPM %1.217.31 -PBDT-12.39541.70 PL PBT-137.54442.12 PL NP29.79601.20 -95
