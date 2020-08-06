Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 95.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.15% to Rs 5265.19 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises declined 95.04% to Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 601.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.15% to Rs 5265.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10561.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5265.1910561.371.217.31-12.39541.70-137.54442.1229.79601.20

