Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 95.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Adani Enterprises declined 95.04% to Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 601.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.15% to Rs 5265.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10561.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5265.1910561.37 -50 OPM %1.217.31 -PBDT-12.39541.70 PL PBT-137.54442.12 PL NP29.79601.20 -95

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 17:44 IST

