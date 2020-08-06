Deepak Nitrite standalone net profit declines 40.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.33% to Rs 350.40 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 40.71% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.33% to Rs 350.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 550.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.350.40550.3627.8633.5799.59181.7885.31164.1863.61107.28

