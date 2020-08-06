Deepak Nitrite standalone net profit declines 40.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.33% to Rs 350.40 croreNet profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 40.71% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.33% to Rs 350.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 550.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales350.40550.36 -36 OPM %27.8633.57 -PBDT99.59181.78 -45 PBT85.31164.18 -48 NP63.61107.28 -41
