Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 22.52% to Rs 17.65 croreNet profit of Chandra Prabhu International reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 22.52% to Rs 17.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.6522.78 -23 OPM %3.46-7.07 -PBDT0.54-1.73 LP PBT0.51-1.79 LP NP0.37-1.79 LP
