Natraj Proteins standalone net profit declines 58.97% in the December 2018 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit rises 188.22% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales decline 9.31% to Rs 78.81 crore

Net profit of Natraj Proteins declined 58.97% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.31% to Rs 78.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 86.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales78.8186.90 -9 OPM %1.331.55 -PBDT0.450.65 -31 PBT0.230.52 -56 NP0.160.39 -59

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 17:49 IST

