Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 15.49 croreNet Loss of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.4917.10 -9 OPM %4.584.04 -PBDT0.850.58 47 PBT0.06-0.47 LP NP-0.10-0.56 82
