Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.41% to Rs 34.52 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.41% to Rs 34.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.48% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 119.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.5226.47 30 119.1390.42 32 OPM %1.742.49 -2.985.82 - PBDT0.310.35 -11 2.814.47 -37 PBT0.290.31 -6 2.714.33 -37 NP0.170.28 -39 1.913.44 -44

First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 18:32 IST

