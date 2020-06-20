Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.41% to Rs 34.52 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.41% to Rs 34.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.48% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 119.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

34.5226.47119.1390.421.742.492.985.820.310.352.814.470.290.312.714.330.170.281.913.44

