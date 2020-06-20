Airan standalone net profit rises 452.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 15.91 croreNet profit of Airan rose 452.50% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.16% to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 56.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.9112.67 26 56.6744.13 28 OPM %13.9511.76 -19.1119.67 - PBDT2.171.80 21 11.6110.43 11 PBT1.110.58 91 7.605.38 41 NP2.210.40 453 6.393.80 68
