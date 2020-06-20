Airan standalone net profit rises 452.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 15.91 crore

Net profit of Airan rose 452.50% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.16% to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 56.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.9112.6756.6744.1313.9511.7619.1119.672.171.8011.6110.431.110.587.605.382.210.406.393.80

