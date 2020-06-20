JUST IN
Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit rises 30.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 63.94% to Rs 556.72 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills rose 30.34% to Rs 34.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 63.94% to Rs 556.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 339.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.17% to Rs 51.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.93% to Rs 1644.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1228.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales556.72339.59 64 1644.831228.14 34 OPM %14.5019.36 -11.0814.00 - PBDT65.2549.21 33 113.66100.35 13 PBT57.9142.26 37 84.4273.72 15 NP34.9326.80 30 51.6258.11 -11

