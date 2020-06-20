Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit rises 30.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 63.94% to Rs 556.72 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills rose 30.34% to Rs 34.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 63.94% to Rs 556.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 339.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.17% to Rs 51.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.93% to Rs 1644.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1228.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

556.72339.591644.831228.1414.5019.3611.0814.0065.2549.21113.66100.3557.9142.2684.4273.7234.9326.8051.6258.11

