Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 244.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 244.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 85.52% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.7313.333.44-0.602.240.851.740.340.860.25

