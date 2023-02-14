Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 244.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 85.52% to Rs 24.73 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 244.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 85.52% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.7313.33 86 OPM %3.44-0.60 -PBDT2.240.85 164 PBT1.740.34 412 NP0.860.25 244

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:56 IST

