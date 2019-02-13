CHD Developers consolidated net profit rises 170.83% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CHD Developers consolidated net profit declines 88.76% in the June 2018 quarter
CHD Developers consolidated net profit declines 75.22% in the September 2018 quarter
Vineet Nanda Joins CHD Developers as Director
CHD Developers gets revision in credit ratings
CHD Developers appoints Vineet Nanda as director
-
Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 35.02 croreNet profit of CHD Developers rose 170.83% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.0231.29 12 OPM %9.798.72 -PBDT1.361.00 36 PBT1.040.53 96 NP0.650.24 171
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU