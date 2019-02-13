JUST IN
CHD Developers consolidated net profit rises 170.83% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 35.02 crore

Net profit of CHD Developers rose 170.83% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.0231.29 12 OPM %9.798.72 -PBDT1.361.00 36 PBT1.040.53 96 NP0.650.24 171

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

