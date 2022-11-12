Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 46.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.42% to Rs 57.92 croreNet profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 46.33% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.42% to Rs 57.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.9261.24 -5 OPM %16.5430.91 -PBDT12.6221.03 -40 PBT10.5719.53 -46 NP7.8214.57 -46
