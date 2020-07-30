JUST IN
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 2113.63 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 37.14% to Rs 430.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 314.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 2113.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2029.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2113.632029.48 4 OPM %82.1578.51 -PBDT605.75506.30 20 PBT581.00483.01 20 NP430.93314.23 37

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 17:09 IST

