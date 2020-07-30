Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 2113.63 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 37.14% to Rs 430.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 314.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 2113.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2029.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2113.632029.4882.1578.51605.75506.30581.00483.01430.93314.23

