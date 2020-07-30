Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 11.49 croreNet profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery rose 8.33% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.75% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.63% to Rs 55.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.499.15 26 55.4340.57 37 OPM %7.228.85 -7.525.72 - PBDT0.660.72 -8 3.422.07 65 PBT0.620.68 -9 3.272.00 64 NP0.520.48 8 2.431.44 69
