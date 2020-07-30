Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 11.49 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery rose 8.33% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.75% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.63% to Rs 55.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

