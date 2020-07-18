Odyssey Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 4.92 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.69% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.59% to Rs 17.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.923.60 37 17.6513.62 30 OPM %23.378.61 -26.4022.83 - PBDT1.260.32 294 4.973.09 61 PBT0.22-1.03 LP 0.821.04 -21 NP0.13-0.85 LP 0.450.64 -30
