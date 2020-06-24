Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 391.55% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sterling & Wilson Solar consolidated net profit declines 55.29% in the March 2020 quarter
D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 55.84% in the March 2020 quarter
Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter
NLC India consolidated net profit rises 3.02% in the March 2020 quarter
GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 210.66% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.79% to Rs 401.50 croreNet profit of Sangam (India) rose 391.55% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 401.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 488.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.38% to Rs 13.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 1790.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1873.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales401.50488.39 -18 1790.111873.53 -4 OPM %10.847.86 -9.028.50 - PBDT27.1123.21 17 101.19101.62 0 PBT7.043.21 119 20.1421.09 -5 NP3.490.71 392 13.2813.23 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU