Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 391.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sangam (India) rose 391.55% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 401.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 488.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.38% to Rs 13.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 1790.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1873.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

