GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1120.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 239.23 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 175.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jost's Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
TRF reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 369.46 croreNet Loss of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 1120.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 857.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 369.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 350.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1863.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1539.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.55% to Rs 1416.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1500.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales369.46350.37 5 1416.941500.21 -6 OPM %12.550.44 -18.5112.17 - PBDT-122.30-136.76 11 -379.64-338.84 -12 PBT-271.21-280.39 3 -1014.08-962.39 -5 NP-1120.67-857.40 -31 -1863.54-1539.40 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU