Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 37.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.53% to Rs 16054.44 croreNet profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 37.96% to Rs 144.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 232.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.53% to Rs 16054.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9939.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16054.449939.29 62 OPM %2.695.49 -PBDT328.94436.95 -25 PBT187.51304.95 -39 NP144.20232.44 -38
