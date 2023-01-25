Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 37.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.53% to Rs 16054.44 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 37.96% to Rs 144.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 232.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.53% to Rs 16054.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9939.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

