Cosmo Films consolidated net profit declines 24.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 524.11 crore

Net profit of Cosmo Films declined 24.37% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 524.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 549.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.63% to Rs 113.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 2203.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2156.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

