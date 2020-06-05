Cosmo Films consolidated net profit declines 24.37% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cosmo Films profit up 171 pc in Q3 at Rs 36 crore
Matteo De Cosmo, art director on 'Luke Cage', dies due to coronavirus
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
PowerGrid Q3 net up 14 pc at Rs 2,672 cr
-
Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 524.11 croreNet profit of Cosmo Films declined 24.37% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 524.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 549.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 85.63% to Rs 113.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 2203.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2156.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales524.11549.84 -5 2203.532156.52 2 OPM %13.729.80 -11.847.48 - PBDT61.3447.15 30 227.89125.40 82 PBT36.5733.54 9 162.8471.64 127 NP20.8527.57 -24 113.4461.11 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU