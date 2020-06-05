JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Cosmo Films consolidated net profit declines 24.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 524.11 crore

Net profit of Cosmo Films declined 24.37% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 524.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 549.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.63% to Rs 113.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 2203.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2156.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales524.11549.84 -5 2203.532156.52 2 OPM %13.729.80 -11.847.48 - PBDT61.3447.15 30 227.89125.40 82 PBT36.5733.54 9 162.8471.64 127 NP20.8527.57 -24 113.4461.11 86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 08:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU