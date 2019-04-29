China Market extends losses ahead of Sino-US trade talks, key economic data

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market declined on Monday, 29 April 2019, following 5.6% slump last week, as investors continued selling amid a lacklustre earnings season and fresh domestic economic data due this week. Meanwhile, caution ahead of Sino-U. S. trade negotiations also weighed on sentiments. Around late afternoon, the benchmark Composite Index dropped 0.74%, or 22.76 points, to 3,063.64. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 2.24%, or 37.35 points, to 1,628.45. The blue-chip CSI300 index shed 0.28%, or 10.90 points, to 3,900.17. Mainland markets will be shut from Wednesday for a three-day break.

Big Chinese banks including of China, of Communications, Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial of China, and Merchants Bank will report. and are due today, as well as big state-owned enterprises such as and and Brokerages and insurers scheduled today include Insurance, Everbright Securities, Orient Securities, Huatai Securities, and

On the U. S.-China trade front, said in an interview that negotiations between the two economic powerhouses were "into the final laps," according to reports. Eyes now turn to where top US negotiators will return for another round of trade talks with their Chinese counterparts, with the saying issues to be covered include intellectual property, forced technology transfer, agriculture and enforcement.

While the general consensus is for the two to eventually reach a deal to end their long-running trade war there are still a number of sticking points, and Mr has warned he is willing to walk away from talks of he is not happy with their progress.

Apart from the trade talks, investors also await April manufacturing data release on Tuesday. Chinese financial markets will be closed from Wednesday for holiday, and trading will resume on Monday, May 6.

Shares of liquor companies advanced, driven by bright first-quarter earnings. High-end are likely to see their prices continue increasing because of tight supply, while company selling slightly less pricey ones will also be able to raise profit margin because of strong demand, according to reports. A gauge tracking 17 Chinese liquor makers listed in and jumped 8% today, after industry leaders including (000858 SZ) and (000568 SZ) posted higher-than-expected results. rose as much as 6%.

(600776 SH), a provider of and corporate communication services, plummeted by the daily limit of 10% after reporting a 31% decline in first-quarter net profit. The company has been branded a monster stock by Chinese investors because of the strong speculation in its stock price based on the 5G concept, even though it declared it was not involved in the business of 5G at all. The stock has more than quadrupled in price since December.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan eased against the U. S. dollar on Monday, despite soft mid-point fixing by central bank amid month-end corporate demand for the dollar, and the release of April economic indicators. Prior to market opening on Monday, (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.7310 per dollar, 3 bps weaker than the previous fix of 6.7307. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.7345 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7322 at afternoon, 22 bps weaker than the previous late session close and 0.02% softer than the midpoint.

