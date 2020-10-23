Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 4.85%, up for five straight sessions

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 254.9, up 4.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13% in last one year as compared to a 3.2% gain in NIFTY and a 10.26% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 254.9, up 4.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 11952.75. The Sensex is at 40761.98, up 0.5%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has added around 10.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11921.35, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 254.7, up 4.51% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is down 13% in last one year as compared to a 3.2% gain in NIFTY and a 10.26% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 17.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)