Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 25.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 267.83 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 25.09% to Rs 85.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 267.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 241.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.267.83241.4289.6785.80114.3192.30114.0191.9685.4668.32

