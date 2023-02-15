Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 25.09% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 267.83 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 25.09% to Rs 85.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 267.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 241.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales267.83241.42 11 OPM %89.6785.80 -PBDT114.3192.30 24 PBT114.0191.96 24 NP85.4668.32 25

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

