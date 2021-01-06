Cigniti Technologies partners with Sonatype to further enhance DevSecOps

-
-
Cigniti Technologies announced a partnership with Sonatype, the company that scales DevOps through open source governance and software supply chain automation, to help enterprise customers innovate faster and easily mitigate security risk inherent in open source.
By partnering with Sonatype, Cigniti is able to offer its clients the powerful Nexus platform, in turn, enabling them to automatically enforce open source governance and control risk across every phase of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
Fueled by Nexus Intelligence, which includes in-depth security, license, and quality information on more than 100M open source components across dozens of ecosystems, the Nexus platform precisely identifies open source risk and provides expert remediation guidance, empowering developers to innovate faster. Only Nexus secures the perimeter and every phase of your SDLC, including production, by continuously monitoring for new risk based on your open source policies.
