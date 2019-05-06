CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Mohit Industries Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2019.

tumbled 12.41% to Rs 17.3 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10491 shares in the past one month.

lost 11.30% to Rs 18.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 354 shares in the past one month.

crashed 10.57% to Rs 7.36. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 460 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 10.47% to Rs 49.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 325 shares in the past one month.

dropped 10.00% to Rs 0.27. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18587 shares in the past one month.

