Signet Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd and Optiemus Infracom Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2019.
Signet Industries Ltd spiked 16.83% to Rs 42 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 56020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3026 shares in the past one month.
Vaswani Industries Ltd soared 12.65% to Rs 10.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1106 shares in the past one month.
Goldiam International Ltd surged 11.37% to Rs 85.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5339 shares in the past one month.
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd added 10.42% to Rs 18.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1255 shares in the past one month.
Optiemus Infracom Ltd gained 10.25% to Rs 121.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58937 shares in the past one month.
