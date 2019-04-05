Cipla in focus after getting EIR

said that following the by the (USFDA) at the from 21 to 28 January 2019, the company has received the Establishment Report (EIR), indicating closure of the The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

announced the addition of a new residential project, in Vashi, Spread across 5 acres, this project will offer approximately 47,000 square meters (approximately 0.50 million square feet) of saleable area comprising mainly of modern residential apartments of various configurations. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at our at Panelav during the period from 22 October 2018 to 25 October 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

Zensar announced its expansion into the Latin American market with the launch of its operations in- City, The operations will focus on supporting the company's customers in and the local region. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

said that there was a fire accident at the company's warehouse situated at Khasra No. 2900-2904, Dhoom Manikpur, Dadri, Gautambudh Nagar, on 3 April 2019 at around 4.00 p.m. The fire was brought under Control by the Fire Brigades. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)