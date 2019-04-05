Cipla in focus after getting EIR

-
Cipla said that following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the Goa manufacturing facility from 21 to 28 January 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.
Godrej Properties announced the addition of a new residential project, in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Spread across 5 acres, this project will offer approximately 47,000 square meters (approximately 0.50 million square feet) of saleable area comprising mainly of modern residential apartments of various configurations. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out by them at our Formulation Facility at Panelav during the period from 22 October 2018 to 25 October 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.
Zensar announced its expansion into the Latin American market with the launch of its operations in-Mexico City, Mexico. The operations will focus on supporting the company's customers in North America and the local region. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.
VIP Industries said that there was a fire accident at the company's warehouse situated at Khasra No. 2900-2904, Dhoom Manikpur, Dadri, Gautambudh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on 3 April 2019 at around 4.00 p.m. The fire was brought under Control by the Fire Brigades. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.
