Cipla Ltd continues to rise

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 920.5, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.29% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.04% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 920.5, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18301.5. The Sensex is at 61459.14, up 0.18%. Cipla Ltd has dropped around 5.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13970.65, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

