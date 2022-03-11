Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 0.94%, up for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3331.4, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.12% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.93% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3331.4, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 16646.85. The Sensex is at 55616, up 0.27%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13077.05, up 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35122 shares today, compared to the daily average of 62181 shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3334.1, up 0.95% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 20.12% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.93% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 21.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

