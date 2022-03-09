Cipla Ltd spurts 1.05%, gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 979.75, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.6% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% gain in NIFTY and a 6.35% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 979.75, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16285. The Sensex is at 54444.92, up 1.91%. Cipla Ltd has added around 0.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12844.85, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 978.65, up 1.26% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 20.6% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% gain in NIFTY and a 6.35% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)