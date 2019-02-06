Moryo Industries standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Moryo Industries declined 11.11% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.190.22 -14 OPM %78.9581.82 -PBDT0.160.18 -11 PBT0.160.18 -11 NP0.160.18 -11
