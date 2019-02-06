Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.52% to Rs 7.36 croreNet profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 16.36% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.52% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.367.55 -3 OPM %96.8894.17 -PBDT1.771.61 10 PBT1.771.61 10 NP1.281.10 16
