Texel Industries standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the December 2019 quarter
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
-
Sales decline 34.13% to Rs 18.26 croreNet profit of Texel Industries rose 35.85% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.13% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.2627.72 -34 OPM %7.175.48 -PBDT1.150.94 22 PBT0.960.74 30 NP0.720.53 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU