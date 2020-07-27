Texel Industries standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 34.13% to Rs 18.26 crore

Net profit of Texel Industries rose 35.85% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.13% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.2627.72 -34 OPM %7.175.48 -PBDT1.150.94 22 PBT0.960.74 30 NP0.720.53 36

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 08:05 IST

