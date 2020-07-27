Texel Industries standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.13% to Rs 18.26 crore

Net profit of Texel Industries rose 35.85% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.13% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18.2627.727.175.481.150.940.960.740.720.53

