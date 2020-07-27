Continental Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Continental Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Shivalik Bimetal Controls standalone net profit declines 37.01% in the December 2019 quarter
Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 68.82% in the March 2020 quarter
Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 10.39% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 1.57 croreNet Loss of Continental Controls reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.33% to Rs 6.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.571.45 8 6.295.10 23 OPM %-7.642.76 -2.384.12 - PBDT-0.38-0.04 -850 -0.020.02 PL PBT-0.59-0.25 -136 -0.86-0.81 -6 NP-0.59-0.25 -136 -0.86-0.72 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU