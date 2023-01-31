Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 678.57% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of Citizen Infoline reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 678.57% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.090.14 679 OPM %-5.50-100.00 -PBDT0.03-0.08 LP PBT0.03-0.08 LP NP0.03-0.08 LP
