City Union Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.6, down 3.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.33% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.7% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.6, down 3.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 16365.25. The Sensex is at 54704.76, down 1.79%.City Union Bank Ltd has eased around 10.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17897.15, down 2.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

