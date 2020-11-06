City Union Bank Ltd up for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.25, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.4% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% slide in NIFTY and a 12.38% slide in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.25, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 12233.75. The Sensex is at 41762.42, up 1.02%. City Union Bank Ltd has gained around 13.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14574.35, up 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

