JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Consumer Price Index For Industrial Workers Up 6.49% In October
Business Standard

CL Educate consolidated net profit rises 41.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 68.44% to Rs 89.12 crore

Net profit of CL Educate rose 41.05% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 68.44% to Rs 89.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales89.1252.91 68 OPM %8.9213.65 -PBDT8.976.99 28 PBT6.664.86 37 NP4.573.24 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 17:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU