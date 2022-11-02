CL Educate consolidated net profit rises 41.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 68.44% to Rs 89.12 crore

Net profit of CL Educate rose 41.05% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 68.44% to Rs 89.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.89.1252.918.9213.658.976.996.664.864.573.24

