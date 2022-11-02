CL Educate consolidated net profit rises 41.05% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 68.44% to Rs 89.12 croreNet profit of CL Educate rose 41.05% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 68.44% to Rs 89.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales89.1252.91 68 OPM %8.9213.65 -PBDT8.976.99 28 PBT6.664.86 37 NP4.573.24 41
