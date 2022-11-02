Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 39.85% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 1077.76 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 39.85% to Rs 69.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 116.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 1077.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 973.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1077.76973.55 11 OPM %12.0118.54 -PBDT133.88184.89 -28 PBT100.23156.74 -36 NP69.86116.14 -40
