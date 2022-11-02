Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 2.56 croreNet profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services declined 33.33% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.563.36 -24 OPM %24.2225.60 -PBDT0.500.80 -38 PBT0.390.66 -41 NP0.360.54 -33
