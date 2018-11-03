J K Cements standalone net profit declines 30.55% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panama Petrochem standalone net profit declines 38.44% in the September 2018 quarter
J D Orgochem standalone net profit declines 97.37% in the March 2018 quarter
FPIs turn net sellers
United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 1259.38% in the June 2018 quarter
Firstobject Technologies standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 1100.62 croreNet profit of J K Cements declined 30.55% to Rs 64.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 93.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 1100.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1107.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1100.621107.68 -1 OPM %15.4218.71 -PBDT129.50178.25 -27 PBT80.84129.03 -37 NP64.6993.15 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU