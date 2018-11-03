JUST IN
Alembic standalone net profit rises 4.00% in the September 2018 quarter
J K Cements standalone net profit declines 30.55% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 1100.62 crore

Net profit of J K Cements declined 30.55% to Rs 64.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 93.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 1100.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1107.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1100.621107.68 -1 OPM %15.4218.71 -PBDT129.50178.25 -27 PBT80.84129.03 -37 NP64.6993.15 -31

Sat, November 03 2018. 15:15 IST

