Classic Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Classic Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-100.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0
