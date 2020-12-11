Coal India Ltd soars around 4%

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.15, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.3% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% gain in NIFTY and a 23.55% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.15, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 13564.5. The Sensex is at 46248.76, up 0.63%. Coal India Ltd has added around 14.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 20.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3113.05, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 214.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 193.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.85, up 3.83% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

