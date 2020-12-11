HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd extends upmove

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 665.4, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.15% in last one year as compared to a 13.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.59% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 665.4, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 13562.95. The Sensex is at 46249.86, up 0.63%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 5.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14450.1, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 667.6, up 0.95% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 14.15% in last one year as compared to a 13.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.59% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 99.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)