EID Parry (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, EIH Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2020.

EID Parry (India) Ltd soared 12.11% to Rs 195.4 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 90047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23956 shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd surged 11.16% to Rs 173.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd spiked 10.01% to Rs 45.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91658 shares in the past one month.

EIH Ltd exploded 9.92% to Rs 64.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14494 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd jumped 9.78% to Rs 9.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

