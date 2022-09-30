Dish TV India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2022.

Dish TV India Ltd tumbled 5.82% to Rs 16.99 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd lost 4.93% to Rs 87.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd crashed 4.69% to Rs 832.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33372 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd dropped 4.30% to Rs 221.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85869 shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd pared 3.18% to Rs 3304.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43323 shares in the past one month.

