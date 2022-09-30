Goa Carbon temporarily shuts Goa unit

Goa Carbon on Friday announced the temporary shut-down of its Goa unit for maintenance work.

The company's Goa unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa, has been temporarily shut down for minor planned maintenance work from 29 September 2022.

Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 14.48 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with a net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 64.24% to Rs 205.27 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Goa Carbon rose 1.44% to Rs 427.05 on the BSE.

