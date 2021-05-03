Volumes jump at Marico Ltd counter

Marico Ltd witnessed volume of 185.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.27 lakh shares

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, KRBL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 May 2021.

Marico Ltd witnessed volume of 185.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.23% to Rs.445.30. Volumes stood at 61.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd clocked volume of 8.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86722 shares. The stock gained 6.07% to Rs.815.50. Volumes stood at 91100 shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20094 shares. The stock gained 8.87% to Rs.1,530.45. Volumes stood at 26288 shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd clocked volume of 53.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.04% to Rs.384.80. Volumes stood at 32.28 lakh shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd witnessed volume of 25.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.64% to Rs.200.55. Volumes stood at 4.01 lakh shares in the last session.

