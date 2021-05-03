Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zenith Exports Ltd, 3P Land Holdings Ltd, Vivimed Labs Ltd and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 May 2021.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd crashed 8.99% to Rs 55.7 at 13:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 261 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd tumbled 7.05% to Rs 67.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1020 shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd lost 5.62% to Rs 10.24. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6091 shares in the past one month.

Vivimed Labs Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 32.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 37.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

