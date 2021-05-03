AU Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sun TV Network Ltd, Astec Lifesciences Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 May 2021.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 7.46% to Rs 928.55 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd crashed 6.30% to Rs 509.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 5.45% to Rs 1091.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4171 shares in the past one month.

Can Fin Homes Ltd corrected 5.07% to Rs 550. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36235 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd shed 4.74% to Rs 254.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41169 shares in the past one month.

